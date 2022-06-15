Youth facing charges after another threat discovered at Cambridge school
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says another threat was made at a Cambridge school and one youth is now facing charges.
On Tuesday, police received a report of "concerning" graffiti at Preston High School.
They said the threats referenced potential violence towards the school, staff and students.
The graffiti was located in one washroom and the cafeteria.
Police said they arrested a youth on Wednesday and charged them with two counts of uttering threats and two counts of mischief under $5,000.
This is just the latest incident reported in Cambridge schools.
Threats were also reported at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School on June 10, as well as Avenue Road Public School and St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on June 8. All of those involved graffiti found in washrooms and were determined to be non-viable.
Police have not said if any other arrests were made in those incidents.
