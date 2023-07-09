Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation

A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.

The Immigrant Education Society organized the three-day long event.

It brought together young people from across the three territories and the prairies.

Participants had the chance to learn from Indigenous knowledge keepers and anti-racism experts.

They took part in multiple activities at the University of Calgary and even made a trip to the Elbow River camp at the Calgary Stampede.

Organizers said the goal was to teach youth about the histories, contributions and perspectives of Indigenous people.

"This is the very rich Canadian culture," said Sally Zhao, the Immigrant Education Society president and CEO. "I think it's very important for youth to be exposed to it so they grow with it and appreciate the beauty of Canada's diversity and inclusion."

One participant, Qin Kaili, said the conversation was important.

"Youth will be the future of Canada, and it's important for the youth to be educated on why diversity is important," Kaili said, "so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past."

Sunday was the last day of the forum.