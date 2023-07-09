Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
The Immigrant Education Society organized the three-day long event.
It brought together young people from across the three territories and the prairies.
Participants had the chance to learn from Indigenous knowledge keepers and anti-racism experts.
They took part in multiple activities at the University of Calgary and even made a trip to the Elbow River camp at the Calgary Stampede.
Organizers said the goal was to teach youth about the histories, contributions and perspectives of Indigenous people.
"This is the very rich Canadian culture," said Sally Zhao, the Immigrant Education Society president and CEO. "I think it's very important for youth to be exposed to it so they grow with it and appreciate the beauty of Canada's diversity and inclusion."
One participant, Qin Kaili, said the conversation was important.
"Youth will be the future of Canada, and it's important for the youth to be educated on why diversity is important," Kaili said, "so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past."
Sunday was the last day of the forum.
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day paroleCharles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
-
Fire at former Fun Mountain site under investigationFirefighters in the RM of Springfield battled a fire at the site of a former waterpark outside of Winnipeg Sunday morning.
-
London teen charged following weekend robberyAround 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say a teenage girl went to a home in the area of Shelborne Street and Deveron Crescent where there was an assault and theft of property.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teensThree people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).