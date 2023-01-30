Youth found with loaded firearm at medical call in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest and laid several charges after a youth was found with a loaded firearm at a medical call in Kitchener.

According to a news release, police responded to a medical call around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street.

Police say a male youth was found inside a home with a loaded firearm.

A Kitchener youth has been arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of suspected fentanyl.