Youth Hiring Fair at Stampede Park to bring together employers and young Calgarians

Young Calgarians looking for work may want to make their way to the Stampede grounds on Thursday, April 6 as the Youth Hiring Fair will return for its 24th year.

The free event for ages 15 through 24 will see approximately 80 companies, who are all looking to hire immediately, set up booths in the Big Four Building on Stampede Park.

"This year’s fair has attracted employers looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal employees in a variety of industries including recreation, customer service, warehousing/labour, hospitality and financial services," said Tara Huxley, community programs and services coordinator with the City of Calgary.

The hiring fair, organized by the City of Calgary's Youth Employment Centre, runs from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. and job hunters are encouraged to bring their resume.

Previous editions of the youth hiring fair have attracted upward of 5,000 job seekers.

The Youth Employment Centre offers free services, including advice from employment experts, interview preparation tips and resume guidance, all year round.