Youth in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

A youth was rushed to hospital in Calgary on Friday night, unresponsive and suffering from a significant head injury after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. It occurred at Cityscape Drive and Cityscape Heath N.E.

EMS took the victim to Alberta Children's Hospital, with police cruisers escorting the ambulance and blocking intersections to make way.

The youth's condition was considered critical at the time of this writing.

Details regarding the victim's exact age have not been released.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and that currently there are no details available regarding charges.

Investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing.