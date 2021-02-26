Winnipeg police have taken a youth into custody on Friday following a stabbing in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police said at around 3:50 a.m., they were called to a business in the 200 block of Isabel Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said a 41-year-old man, who is an employee of the business, was taken to hospital in serious condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police took a youth into custody, and the major crimes unit is investigating the incident. No charges have been laid.

Officers ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.