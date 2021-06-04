Youth in hospital after 'possible drowning' at Wakamow Valley: Moose Jaw police

The Moose Jaw Police Service says a young person is in hospital after what it is calling a “possible drowning” at Wakamow Valley.

According to police, fire, EMS and police were called to Wakamow Valley at 5:38 p.m. following a report of a youth who had been swimming, gone underwater and did not surface.

Police say bystanders could not locate the youth, despite repeated efforts. Emergency responders started a search when they arrived and found the youth, who was in medical distress.

STARS ambulance attended the scene and the youth was transported to hospital in Regina.

No more details have been released at this time.