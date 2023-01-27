Youth injured during large fight near Kitchener high school
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a fight outside a Kitchener high school that sent one person to hospital.
Police responded to reports of an altercation between a large group of youths, at Weber Street East and Jackson Avenue, around 11:55 a.m. on Friday.
When they arrived on scene they found a male youth who was hurt.
Police say he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They’re asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winterOttawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
-
RCMP dispatched to Bonnyville rec centre for firearm complaintBonnyville's Centennial Centre was evacuated Saturday as RCMP responded to a report of a person with a firearm.
-
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton ValleyAn orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continueBC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuationA fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
-
2 suspects break into Toronto residence, attacks tenant: policeToronto police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion in the east end that left a resident with serious injuries.
-
-
Loved ones of 40-year-old who died by suicide turning pain into purpose through memorial fundraiserIt's been more than three months since a Windsor-based fitness instructor and former hockey player took his own life — but his legacy is living on through a new fundraiser which organizers hope will spark new conversations about mental health for years to come
-
Police investigating after one person robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway stationToronto police are investigating after one person was robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway station.