Youth injured during large fight near Kitchener high school

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a fight outside a Kitchener high school that sent one person to hospital.

Police responded to reports of an altercation between a large group of youths, at Weber Street East and Jackson Avenue, around 11:55 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived on scene they found a male youth who was hurt.

Police say he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They’re asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.