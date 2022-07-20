Youth introduced to porcelain during tea party

A Winnipeg business owner is hoping porcelain dinner sets will have a comeback among younger generations.

Janice Perkins owns Missing Pieces Discontinued Tableware, a company that buys china sets and other porcelain dinnerware from families who are downsizing and selling them.

She lent some of her items for sale for a tea party for young people in St. Andrews on Wednesday.

“It was really nice for Janice to lend it to us,” said Julia Stanko, one of the organizers of the tea party. “And we always like vintage stuff, so it was really nice of her and it just looks great.”

Porcelain, which has declined in popularity in recent years, is seeing a slight revival in some circles. According to the wedding website The Knot, fine china has started to make its way back onto wedding gift registries, while other businesses have popped up to either rent porcelain or find other uses for it.

Perkins said the good moments associated with china sets are driving people to once again discover the items.

“I think it’s the memories of having it from Grandma’s house,” she said.

Perkins said while it’s commonly believed porcelain is fragile, the dishes are actually quite durable.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger