Youth invited to help solve environmental issues
CTVBarrieNews.ca Producer
Nicole King
The province is creating a new Ontario Youth Environment Council giving kids aged nine to 12 a chance to share their ideas on solving climate change and other environmental issues.
The government is encouraging kids to apply for volunteer positions by August 4.
Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks David Piccini said he's excited to launch this new youth initiative and hopes that engaging the next generation will help find solutions to some of our most pressing environmental challenges.
Piccini himself is the youngest environment minister in Ontario's history.
Information on how to get involved can be found on the government's website.
