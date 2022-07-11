Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
The collision happened on Highway 567 near Range Road 284, in Rocky View County, shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Mounties believe the driver of an eastbound hatchback was trying to overtake an eastbound pickup truck pulling a trailer when it hit the back of the trailer.
"The impact caused the hatchback to leave the roadway and collide with a power pole in the north ditch," said a Monday release. "The power pole caught on fire and spread to the hatchback, which became fully engulfed."
RCMP say a youth in one of the hatchback’s back seats died at the scene.
"Airdrie RCMP send their condolences to all affected by this tragedy," read a release.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage of it is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
