Youth-led climate rally in Orillia Friday supports national movement

A youth-led climate action rally in front of Town Hall in Orillia at noon Friday will mirror several demonstrations taking place across Canada.

The Fridays for Future organization is demanding urgent action on climate change from politicians.

The youth-led demonstration movement started in 2018 when young planet warriors armed with signs marched around the world chanting for a cleaner planet.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sparked the global climate initiative with a speech to world leaders.

Rallies in Bracebridge and Huntsville are also taking place Friday.

#UprootTheSystem

76 of 1431 events globally=Canada!

76 des 1431 événements dans le monde = le Canada ! https://t.co/Qqez0UX3Df@FFF_Ottawa @fff_vancouver @fffstjohns @La_CEVES @lauralynchcbc @globeandmail @CityNews @CBCKidsNews @TOforFuture @vicecanada @natobserver @TorontoStar pic.twitter.com/LKHzWckneu

— @FFFCanada (@FFFCanada) September 24, 2021

In Barrie, the local group FridaysForFutureBarrie will host a virtual event Saturday evening ahead of a planned rally on October 17.

With files from the Canadian Press.