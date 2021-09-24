Youth-led climate rally in Orillia Friday supports national movement
A youth-led climate action rally in front of Town Hall in Orillia at noon Friday will mirror several demonstrations taking place across Canada.
The Fridays for Future organization is demanding urgent action on climate change from politicians.
The youth-led demonstration movement started in 2018 when young planet warriors armed with signs marched around the world chanting for a cleaner planet.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sparked the global climate initiative with a speech to world leaders.
Rallies in Bracebridge and Huntsville are also taking place Friday.
#UprootTheSystem
76 of 1431 events globally=Canada!
76 des 1431 événements dans le monde = le Canada ! https://t.co/Qqez0UX3Df@FFF_Ottawa @fff_vancouver @fffstjohns @La_CEVES @lauralynchcbc @globeandmail @CityNews @CBCKidsNews @TOforFuture @vicecanada @natobserver @TorontoStar pic.twitter.com/LKHzWckneu
In Barrie, the local group FridaysForFutureBarrie will host a virtual event Saturday evening ahead of a planned rally on October 17.
With files from the Canadian Press.
-
Calgary mayoral candidate's signs damaged, claims he's been targetedOne of the candidates vying for the mayor's chair in October says people who are unhappy with his support of the city's COVID-19 strategy have targeted him and his family, along with his campaign.
-
High Prairie RCMP investigate police vehicle theft, officer impersonationRCMP say a stolen police vehicle may have been used when a man impersonated a police officer near High Prairie, Alta.
-
Saskatoon shoe store gives those suffering from addiction 'a purpose'Icon Shoes on Broadway Avenue sells clothing and several fashion accessories, but it's more than just a place of employment to its workers.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in VictoriaWe knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate changeMore than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons casesAs Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
-
'We just want her home': Family renews calls for help as search for missing Pimicikamak woman expands outside WinnipegA family is renewing calls for information to find a woman from northern Manitoba who’s been missing for nearly three weeks.
-
'I've never felt a building with that much energy': Medicine Hat locals look back on legendary arenaLike most Canadian communities, Medicine Hat has a real sentimental attachment to the city's old rink, but now, locals are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.
-
Police identify victim, call for witnesses in suspicious death of Kelowna womanPolice in Kelowna are publicly sharing the identity of a woman found dead in the city last weekend in hopes of advancing their investigation into her suspicious death.