The first of two planned protests by the youth led group Project Phoenix has resulted in charges for five people.

Project Phoenix is a youth led non-profit organization that helps the homeless. The protests planned for Woodstock Thursday, and London on Jan. 26, are meant to shed light on the effect of lockdowns on students and the effect of the pandemic on the homeless.

Woodstock police said they were aware of the protest at Museum Square heading into Thursday evening and attempted to discourage organizers from holding the event.

However, around 5 p.m. a group of protesters gathered with police saying several were from out of town.

Police say they charged five people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA), and more charges may be pending.

All of those charged were adults, two of which were organizers of the event.

Project Phoenix was founded by Phoenix Scott, a 13-year-old from Chatsworth Owen Sound.

Organizers were planning to serve food and drinks to homeless people, as well as distribute clothing and other donations.

Woodstock police said none of those charged were homeless.

It remains unclear if the London event in Victoria Park Tuesday will go ahead as planned following the Woodstock event.