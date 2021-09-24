Youth-led rally demanding urgent climate action to be held at Ontario legislature
A youth-led demonstration demanding urgent climate action from leaders in all levels of government is expected today at the Ontario legislature.
Fridays For Future Toronto is organizing the rally and march, which is set to begin at Queen's Park at 12:30 p.m.
Organizer Alienor Rougeout says the demonstration is an opportunity for people to demand urgent action from politicians on tackling issues related to climate change.
She says the rally will also call on the newly re-elected federal Liberal government to deliver on the climate promises it made during the recent election campaign.
Those behind the rally are also calling for action that includes adding climate justice to the Ontario education curriculum for all grades, ending encampment evictions in Toronto, and full implementation of calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Similar demonstrations are planned in locations across the country as part of the .FridaysForFuture school strike movement, which started in August 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.
-
Calgary mayoral candidate's signs damaged, claims he's been targetedOne of the candidates vying for the mayor's chair in October says people who are unhappy with his support of the city's COVID-19 strategy have targeted him and his family, along with his campaign.
-
High Prairie RCMP investigate police vehicle theft, officer impersonationRCMP say a stolen police vehicle may have been used when a man impersonated a police officer near High Prairie, Alta.
-
Saskatoon shoe store gives those suffering from addiction 'a purpose'Icon Shoes on Broadway Avenue sells clothing and several fashion accessories, but it's more than just a place of employment to its workers.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in VictoriaWe knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate changeMore than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons casesAs Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
-
'We just want her home': Family renews calls for help as search for missing Pimicikamak woman expands outside WinnipegA family is renewing calls for information to find a woman from northern Manitoba who’s been missing for nearly three weeks.
-
'I've never felt a building with that much energy': Medicine Hat locals look back on legendary arenaLike most Canadian communities, Medicine Hat has a real sentimental attachment to the city's old rink, but now, locals are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.
-
Police identify victim, call for witnesses in suspicious death of Kelowna womanPolice in Kelowna are publicly sharing the identity of a woman found dead in the city last weekend in hopes of advancing their investigation into her suspicious death.