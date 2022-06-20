Youth on bike suffers 'life-altering injuries' in Orillia collision
A young person riding a bike suffered life-altering injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Orillia over the weekend.
Provincial police say the incident happened on West Ridge Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.
Few details are available, but police say the youth was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.
They say the injured youth was wearing a helmet.
The road was closed for several hours Sunday for the reconstruction team to investigate. It has since reopened.
Police are not providing the age and gender of the youth or the driver involved as it is an active investigation.
There is no word on any charges at this time.
"Police encourage all drivers to be mindful of cyclists on roadways, and further encourage all cyclists to follow the rules of the road and always wear a helmet," the release states.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to $35,000 drug bust in Windsor, Ont.A stolen vehicle investigation has led to multiple charges for a Windsor man who was found in possession of $35,000 worth of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in LangfordPolice are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.
-
Environment Canada issues two-day heat warning for London regionMother Nature is marking the official start of summer with Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit both issuing two-day heat warnings.
-
MPs may get panic buttons to boost security, after minister says he got death threatsPublic Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking into giving MPs panic buttons to increase their personal security.
-
Labrador Innu groups file human rights complaint for inadequate education fundingLabrador's two Innu First Nations have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission alleging Ottawa's funding for Innu education in their communities is inadequate and discriminatory.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter releasedVideos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
Random machete attack sends 2 to hospital: Vancouver policeTwo people were taken to the hospital after being "slashed with a machete" by a stranger on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to police.
-
Lockdown lifted at Ajax high school following alleged online threatA high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown this afternoon after reportedly receiving an online threat.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men chargedAn Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.