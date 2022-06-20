Youth on bike suffers 'life-altering injuries' in Orillia collision

A young person riding a bike suffered life-altering injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Orillia over the weekend.

Provincial police say the incident happened on West Ridge Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

Few details are available, but police say the youth was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

They say the injured youth was wearing a helmet.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday for the reconstruction team to investigate. It has since reopened.

Police are not providing the age and gender of the youth or the driver involved as it is an active investigation.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

"Police encourage all drivers to be mindful of cyclists on roadways, and further encourage all cyclists to follow the rules of the road and always wear a helmet," the release states.