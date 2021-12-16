Youth sent to hospital after school robbery

London Police say a youth was attacked during a robbery on the grounds of a public school in east London.

The incident happened at Bonaventure Meadows Public School around 6 p.m.

Initially, there were reports from the public of a possible shooting.

However, Const. Catherine Brophey says investigators at the scene found no evidence of firearms use.

She confirms the young person taken to hospital by ambulance has minor injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, police aren’t commenting on the status of a potential suspect, but Brophey confirms there is no concern for public safety.

There was no longer a police presence at the scene by 7:45 p.m.

An event at 8 p.m. appeared to continue inside the school.