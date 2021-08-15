Youth seriously injured in assault in Rockland, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a youth was assaulted in Rockland this weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a 911 call on Mercury Street in Rockland at approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers located a youth with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

The age of the victim was not released.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, adding, "Police do not believe there is a broader risk to public safety as a result of this incident."

A spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa Sunday afternoon that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.