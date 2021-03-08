Police are looking for two suspects after a youth was stabbed as he got out of a vehicle in Cambridge over the weekend.

According to a news release, the incident happened in the area of Kimberley Road and Galt Avenue on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m.

Officials said that two suspects approached the victim as he was getting out of a car and stabbed him. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a silver four-door vehicle, which was last seen heading west on Galt Avenue. They're described as being between 16 and 19 years old, about six feet tall and wearing dark clothing. One of them was also reportedly seen wearing a bright-coloured winter jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.