Youth suspect identified in northwestern Ontario school threat

Police in northwestern Ontario say they have identified a youth suspect and secured a high school in Fort Frances after a threat was made as students and staff return from winter break.

Heather Campbell, the director of education for Rainy River District School Board, told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email, on Sunday, they were made aware of a potential threat to Fort Francis High School.

Campbell said Ontario Provincial Police were contacted immediately and the school board collaborated with them to start an investigation.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Rainy River detachment "received information suggesting that a bomb will be brought to the Fort Frances High School" on Monday, OPP said in a news release.

The school is still open as planned Monday with students and staff returning from their Holiday break.

"Staff and students should anticipate an enhanced police presence on-site throughout the duration of the day," OPP said.

"Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or those who observe any suspicious activities in the vicinity of the school are urged to contact the OPP by dialing 911."

The investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made or charges laid.

"Specifics pertaining to the suspect cannot be disclosed at this time in order to safeguard the investigation," OPP spokesperson Autumn Eadie told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email.