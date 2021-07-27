Youth taken by STARS to Stollery in 'critical condition' after crash: EPS

Two women and a minor were taken to hospital after a crash in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 41 Avenue and 50 Street and involved a car and a truck, according to police.

The three people sent to hospital were all in the car. The youth was in "critical condition" and needed to be flown by STARS Air Ambulance to the Stollery Children's Hospital, according to police.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The EPS Major Collisions and Commercial Vehicles units are investigating. Several roads were closed as of 6:30 p.m., including: