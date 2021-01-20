Police in Delta say a young person was taken to hospital Tuesday after an altercation outside a secondary school.

The incident happened outside Burnsview Secondary School as classes were being let out, police say. A weapon was apparently used and one person was taken to hospital. Police did not say whether the incident involved students from that school.

"Police are just beginning their investigation," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police, in a news release. "However we'd like to let the community know that a suspect is now in custody."

Police say only one person needed medical attention and officers remained on scene to investigate on Tuesday.

"If anyone witnessed this incident, and has not yet spoken to police, or has video footage or photos of the incident, we ask that they contact our non-emergency line at 604-946-4411," Leykauf said.

Police added it's too early to say what led to the altercation.

This incident comes days after multiple teens were arrested following allegations of violence in Mission.

In one incident, video circulated on social media showed two people kicking and punching the victim while a crowd looked on, laughing.