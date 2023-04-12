Youth taken to hospital after stabbing near Richmond Hill school

A youth has been injured in a stabbing near a Richmond Hill high school, police say.

It happened near a baseball field west of Richmond Green Secondary School on Leslie Street, north of Elgin Mills Road East.

Police say a youth was stabbed and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown. Police have no suspect information available.

In a statement to CP24, York District School Board said an altercation occurred off school property.

"We will be communicating directly with students and families and will providing support to students at the school who may need it," the board said.