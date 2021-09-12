Youth taken to hospital following crash at Calgary bike track
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A teen is in hospital after suffering injuries in a crash at a southeast Calgary park.
EMS tells CTV News they were called to a facility along Blackfoot Trail S.E. at about noon on Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a young teen had been hurt.
Officials say the victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
There is no further information about the incident at this time.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across CanadaSome high-ranking Ontario politicians and prominent health-care organizations are issuing warnings ahead of a number of protests expected to take place at hospitals across Canada today.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 13, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
-
Dancing for a good cause, Zumba takes over Churchill SquareDancers gathered in Churchill Square Sunday to work up a sweat and raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation at the 10th anniversary of Zumbathon.
-
Vigil held for 9-year-old Saskatoon girl killed after being struck by vehicleHealing songs and drums echoed through the streets of Saskatoon’s Mayfair neighbourhood during a candlelight vigil for a nine-year-old girl who was killed while riding her scooter after being struck by a vehicle.
-
'He's an inspiration': Lamont Fire Department celebrates 70 years, honours firefighterThe Lamont Fire Department honoured its longest-serving member Saturday, as the service celebrated its 70-year anniversary.
-
Police investigating stabbing on Winnipeg busOne person is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
-
Concerns for frontline staff on eve of B.C. vaccine card rolloutStarting Monday, proof of vaccination will be required to access most non-essential businesses.
-
Metro Vancouver midwife says divisive culture around vaccines affecting pregnant people's immunization decisionsA Metro Vancouver midwife says that the divisive culture surrounding vaccines is playing a role in pregnant people’s decisions around whether to get immunized against COVID-19.
-
'Limited edition' Calgary Expo 2021 returns after pandemic breakThe Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo wrapped up Sunday after three days of festivities.