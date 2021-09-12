iHeartRadio

Youth taken to hospital following crash at Calgary bike track

EMS says a youth was taken to hospital after being injured in a crash at the Calgary BMX Park in the southeast.

A teen is in hospital after suffering injuries in a crash at a southeast Calgary park.

EMS tells CTV News they were called to a facility along Blackfoot Trail S.E. at about noon on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a young teen had been hurt.

Officials say the victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

There is no further information about the incident at this time.

