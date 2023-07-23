Youth tennis athletes play in Waterloo for Team Ontario qualifying tournament

The province's best 10 to 12 year-old tennis players were in town Sunday for a Team Ontario qualifying tournament.

The courts were cleared for the Waterloo U12 Ontario Summer Circuit at the Waterloo Tennis Club.

This was the largest junior tournament the club had ever hosted, with a trip to nationals up for grabs.

“Been really great to see a lot of our members come out and watch,” said Spencer Tully, the tournament director at the Waterloo Tennis Club.

Eighty of the best U12 boys and girls in the province played over three days, with some coming from as far as Ottawa.

By Sunday, only four athletes remained, including Waterloo’s Ilya Sherifali, who grew up playing on those very courts.

“I felt sort of on top because everyone knew me and everyone was there to support me,” he said.

Taking on Jacob Kharlip in the boy’s singles final, Sharifali relied on his strong serve to make quick work of the match, winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

“Feels amazing honestly,” said Sherifali. “If I were to lose, it wouldn’t have felt that good. I wasn’t playing my best tennis but I also wasn’t playing my worst. Some easy shots missed but also some hard shots made.”

Staff from the tennis club say it has been neat to watch him develop over the years.

“I have seen him play for quite a long time,” said Tully. “It’s been really cool to see his growth and development, and it’s been impressive the way he’s been able to play.”

Sherifali has one more tournament in Ottawa before heading to Montreal, where he’ll represent Team Ontario in the national championships this August.

The girl’s side featured a tighter affair. A finals tilt between Tessa Puente and Mariia Shybanova went the distance.

After dropping the first set, Puente came back to take the second 6-3.

In the end, Shybanova clinched the match in the final set, winning by a score of 6-4. 3-6. 6-2.