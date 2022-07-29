Youth turns herself in after allegedly assaulting ride-share driver
A 15-year-old female turned herself into police after allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver who was attempting to prevent his vehicle from being damaged, Guelph police said.
On July 27, just before midnight, a female youth was outside a residence located near the intersection of Victoria Road North and Woodlawn Road East.
Police said she was attempting to engage in a fight with another female youth who was sitting in a ride-share vehicle. When the other youth wouldn’t exit the vehicle she began slapping and kicking it.
The adult male driver then got out of the vehicle to try to prevent damage to his vehicle, and the female punched him in the head.
The male called 911 and the female fled the area on foot.
On July 28, at 9:31 p.m., the female turned herself in and was arrested.
She has been charged with:
- Assault
- Fail To Comply With Undertaking
Police say the victim did not require medical attention.
-
Dairy police crackdown on the Merry Dairy and checking out Ottawa's most expensive home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.