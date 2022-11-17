Youth using fake guns in music video prompts warning from Coquitlam RCMP about imitation firearms

Mounties in Coquitlam are warning about the risks of imitation firearms after a group of youth were caught with fake guns while filming a music video last week.

In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said officers received a report of four young males displaying firearms in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Foster Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Mounties said the youth were wearing balaclavas and were observed with — what appeared to be — a pistol and an assault-style rifle.

After further inspection, Mounties discovered that they were BB guns and the group was filming a music video. The imitation firearms were then surrendered to RCMP.

"There will be an immediate and heightened response when police respond to reports involving weapons to ensure the safety of the public and responding officers," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

"Imitation firearms can pose a significant risk to the public, police and the person who is carrying it, as the differences between real and fake are in the details. All firearms will be treated as real, until proven otherwise."

Mounties said imitation firearms such as BB guns, pellet guns and airsoft rifles should only be used in designated areas, gun ranges or on the private land.

RCMP added that imitation firearms should be kept out of sight and locked in a secure case away from children and youth to prevent misunderstandings, accidents or thefts.

"Air guns are considered firearms for the purposes of both the Firearms Act and the Criminal Code. These type of firearms, especially high-powered air guns, are subject to the same licence and registration requirements as conventional firearms," said Hodgins.

"Less powerful air guns are not considered to be firearms under the Firearms Act, however can be considered firearms under the Criminal Code if they are used in a criminal or negligent manner."