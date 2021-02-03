Two young people were injured in a stabbing in Burnaby, local Mounties say.

The local RCMP detachment said one victim was found on Howard Avenue near Hastings Street Wednesday afternoon with a non-life-threatening stab would.

A second had some type of defensive wounds, the RCMP said.

Mounties would not confirm the victims' ages, telling CTV News only that both were "youths."

The RCMP is investigating.

At the scene, it appeared one of the victims may have been injured in the back. A first responder could be seen holding a bandage or piece of gauze to the youth's back, which was covered in blood.

A wound was visible when the bandage or gauze was briefly removed.

Police officers were seen speaking to young people on the sidewalk as the male victim walked toward an ambulance parked nearby. One of the victims was loaded inside on a stretcher.

A second ambulance crew was also called to the scene.