Youths accused of fleeing police, crashing into cruiser in Collingwood catalytic converter theft
Three youths in Collingwood accused of fleeing police and crashing into a cruiser face multiple charges, provincial police say.
According to police, officers "interrupted" the three suspects stealing catalytic converters overnight on Tuesday from vehicles at a Collingwood car dealership.
Police say the youths attempted to take off from the officers and "collided with a cruiser before being arrested."
In total, they face 13 charges.
Police have reported multiple catalytic converter thefts in recent years across Canada.
In early December, 15 converters were stolen from two car dealerships in the Town of Mono.
Police ask business owners to be vigilant and park vehicles in well-lit, fenced enclosures or indoors when possible.
A catalytic converter is a device attached to the exhaust system that helps reduce pollutants and contains valuable precious metals, making them attractive to thieves for sale on the black market.
-
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
-
'Not an explosion': Island Health workers recovering after pipe bursts at Victoria hospitalIsland Health says two workers who were injured at Victoria General Hospital last week continue to receive treatment after a pipe burst in the hospital's boiler room, releasing scalding hot steam.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new yearUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
Regina police asking public for help in street robbery investigationThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.
-
Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police sayIncreasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.
-
Fog advisory in place, warnings of ‘near zero’ visibilityAs a veil of fog rolls through Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada warns visibility could be “near zero.”
-
'It automatically means more peril': Community reacts to nearly $50M proposed budget increase for Toronto policeRegis Korchinski-Paquet’s parents are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
-
'It will certainly show up': Experts say mild N.S. winter unlikely to continueAs local social media pages fill with colourful images, Nova Scotians are getting used to all kinds of unusual sights, and few complaints about slippery roads, frozen pipes and everything else winter brings.