Youths arrested in connection to Kitchener break-and-enter: police
Two youths have been arrested in connection to a break-and-enter during which a firearm was brandished, Waterloo regional police said.
Police said officers responded to a residence on May 7 around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a break and enter took place on Hillbrook Crescent in Kitchener.
“The victim reported that two suspects gained entry inside a residence and stole personal property. One of the suspects brandished a firearm towards the victim during the incident,” police said in a news release.
Police said the two youths then left the residence and fled the area.
The victim was not injured, police said.
According to police, a male youth from Kitchener was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
A female youth from Kitchener was also arrested and charged in connection to this incident and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
The involved individuals are known to one another, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
