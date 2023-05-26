Youths charged after police seize loaded handgun in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers have seized a loaded handgun while investigating a stolen motor vehicle in Kitchener.
Police said two youths from Kitchener have been charged.
According to police, on Thursday, officers on patrol found a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street and placed the vehicle driver and passenger under arrest.
After an investigation, police said a loaded handgun and a large quantity of Canadian currency was found.
Police said a male youth is facing several charges including:
- Carry concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Loaded prohibited/restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition
- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, ammunition
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Driver fail to surrender licence
- Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver
- Use plate not authorized for vehicle
- Use validation not furnished for vehicle
The passenger of the vehicle, also a male youth from Kitchener, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, police said.