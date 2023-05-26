Youths charged after police seize loaded handgun in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say officers have seized a loaded handgun while investigating a stolen motor vehicle in Kitchener.

Police said two youths from Kitchener have been charged.

According to police, on Thursday, officers on patrol found a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street and placed the vehicle driver and passenger under arrest.

After an investigation, police said a loaded handgun and a large quantity of Canadian currency was found.

Police said a male youth is facing several charges including:

Carry concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Loaded prohibited/restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Driver fail to surrender licence

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Use validation not furnished for vehicle

The passenger of the vehicle, also a male youth from Kitchener, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, police said.