Youths charged after police seize loaded handgun in Kitchener


Waterloo regional police say a handgun was seized during a stolen vehicle investigation. (WRPS)

Waterloo regional police say officers have seized a loaded handgun while investigating a stolen motor vehicle in Kitchener.

Police said two youths from Kitchener have been charged.

According to police, on Thursday, officers on patrol found a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street and placed the vehicle driver and passenger under arrest.

After an investigation, police said a loaded handgun and a large quantity of Canadian currency was found.

Police said a male youth is facing several charges including:

  • Carry concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
  • Loaded prohibited/restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition
  • Careless use of a firearm, weapon, ammunition
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Driver fail to surrender licence
  • Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver
  • Use plate not authorized for vehicle
  • Use validation not furnished for vehicle

The passenger of the vehicle, also a male youth from Kitchener, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, police said.

