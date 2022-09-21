Youths come together to create an art piece promoting diversity, inclusion, and equality

A new mural has been officially revealed in Prince Albert's green space at the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street.

The Kistahpinanihk “the great meeting place” is an art created by Regina-based artist, Bruno Hernani, in collaboration with the Community Building Youth Futures (CBYF).

“The goal of this art is to inspire people and transmit that message of diversity, inclusion, and equality and make it a better world for everyone,” said Hernani.

The mural has been composed of several individual pieces created by 10 youths from the CBYF that was then put together into one piece.

Hernani said the mural has been in the works since this summer with the youth participants attending a one-week workshop to help them create their individual pieces.

“Each of them expressed the way they see the main themes and how they can really connect with everyone else and the one solo piece at the end.”

The youth participants selected the name Kistahpinanihk, which is a Cree word. It depicts the collaboration that was done throughout the workshop.

“We felt that this mural was perfect for having youth become involved in the community and have their voice shared,” said Nicole Matheis, Coordinator with CBYF.

“The inspiration behind the piece is diversity, equity, inclusion, and so the youths took those words and decided what does that look like for Prince Albert and they created pieces that went along with that theme so that they could incorporate their art.”

The CBYF has been in Prince Albert for two years and Matheis said, they have continuously been working with youths in the community ages 15-30 to help them with employment and education.

The funding for this project came from The Saskatchewan Council for International Cooperation, Global Affairs Canada, and The City of Prince Albert – Municipal Cultural Action Plan.