Youths shot with projectiles from air gun in Gatineau, police say
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There are no reports of injuries after projectiles allegedly fired from an air gun in Gatineau, Que., hit five young people.
Gatineau police say someone called 911 just after 3 p.m. Friday reporting a man was firing projectiles at the youths on Notre-Dame Street.
Approximately 10 minutes after the call came in, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to police.
Police say the initial investigation shows the man got into a verbal argument with the young people.
"The man reportedly entered a dwelling and came out to discharge his air gun from the balcony," police said.
The five young people, between the ages of 11 and 17, were hit by the projectiles, but were not hurt.
Police say the investigation continues.
