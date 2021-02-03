The owner of a Vancouver bakery says she's excited by the response to a colourful rainbow cake she created for YouTube star JoJo Siwa, who is currently in Canada filming her latest project.

Seventeen-year-old Siwa, who has 12.1 million YouTube subscribers and 10.4 million Instagram followers, shared a picture of the special dessert from The Cake and The Giraffe on her social media this week.

Bakery owner Dalana Fleming says the cake was ordered by Gucci, which wanted it to look like one of Siwa's signature outfits, with "as much colour as possible."

"It was pretty fun. The inside is rainbow," Fleming told CTV News Vancouver.

Fleming said the five-layer, vanilla bean cake with a confetti buttercream was exciting to make, but in some ways was "just another every day order."

"It's no different than making all my other cakes," she said, adding that seeing the reactions to her creation has been a highlight.

A cake like that typically takes Fleming about eight hours to make and at that size can cost between $450 to $700, depending on the flavour and toppings. Fleming said she's made cakes for celebrities in the past, including Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan and the cast of The Flash when they filmed their 100th episode.

Siwa's cake was delivered alongside a large, colourful balloon display crafted by Vancouver's Frankie and Co.

Last week, Siwa made headlines when she announced she's gay in a series of social media posts. She's made appearances in shows like Dance Moms, School of Rock, The Masked Singer and MTV's Cribs.

Last summer, it was announced that Siwa will play the leading role in Will Smith's adaptation of the book Bounce, which is about a teen girl wishing she had a new family on Christmas Eve.