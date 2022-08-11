YQR gets international designation maintained
Transport Canada confirmed the international designation of Regina’s airport (YQR) will be maintained until at least March of 2023, according to an announcement made by the Regina Airport Authority on Thursday morning.
In January 2021, Transport Canada listed all Canadian airports which would continue to hold the international designation, but Regina and Saskatoon were not included on the list.
“While it is good to see the return of the designation, it should have never been removed by the federal government in the first place,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a news release.
Regina’s airport was able to resume transborder flights at the end of 2021 but officials say the official designation is critical for the city.
“This international designation increases the prominence of the airport and will help grow business opportunities in all southern Saskatchewan,” James Bogusz, the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said in the release.
Transport Canada will provide further information on the process to maintain the international designation past 2023.
