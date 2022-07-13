YRP investigating after Gandhi statue defaced in Richmond Hill
York Regional Police are investigating after a statue of Gandhi was defaced in Richmond Hill.
Police said “graphic words“ were sprayed onto the Gandhi statue at around 12:30 p.m. at an address near Yonge Street and Highway 7 which is home to the Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization.
Police said they are investigating the incident as hate-motivated.
In a tweet, the Indian consulate in Toronto called the incident “hateful” and said that it has “deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.”
“We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill,” the consulate said, adding that they have been in touch with the authorities.
Police are urging any possible witnesses to come forward so that those responsible can be held accountable.
