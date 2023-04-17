YVR releases $40M action plan in response to December disruptions

Months after thousands of people’s travel plans were disrupted due to snowstorms over the winter holidays in Vancouver, the city’s airport has released a $40 million action plan to prevent similar chaos from happening in the future.

In December, hundreds of flights were cancelled, people were stuck on the tarmac for up to 11 hours and piles of lost luggage littered the airport for weeks.

The chaos led to an “After-Action Review” between the airport and various bodies including passengers, employees, airlines and consulting firms.

The review states over 1,300 flights were cancelled or delayed, and over 180,000 people had their travel disrupted between Dec. 17 and 28.

It found four key areas of service issues: tarmac delays, baggage handling and reunification, terminal congestion and information availability and public communications.

The action plan will “add new staff, improve training, better leverage technology, increase communication and invest in additional equipment,” according to a release from YVR.

YVR says the review takes into account the “changing realities” of post-pandemic travel, and the impact of climate change and more frequent extreme weather events.

“The systems and processes our airport community has historically relied on must be made more resilient and adaptable for more frequent and extreme weather disruptions,” the release reads.

The plan includes five focus areas and 25 “supporting actions,” which include the installation of new weather monitoring equipment, new gate protocols, more winter weather equipment and increased de-icing fluid storage.

The airport says it will also use a new “digital apron monitoring tool” to better track delayed baggage.

On the communications side, YVR says it will train more staff to “directly support travellers using better, up-to-date- information,” and it will commit to sharing “more information more often” through its website and social media channels.

The airport is paying the $40 million out of its own funds.

“While the review confirms our safety promise was kept, it shows that our customer service commitment was not,” says Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority in the news release.

“Passengers clearly told us that, while they recognize aviation is a complex ecosystem of different partners and players, they want YVR to take a leading role in providing more information, better access to front-line staff and other improvements in times of extreme travel disruption -- this action plan provides our roadmap for doing just that.”

The full report from YVR is embedded below.

YVR Report and Action Plan by CTV Vancouver on Scribd