YVR sees surge in travellers as federal COVID-19 testing requirement ends

It's now a little easier for Canadians to take a trip abroad, as vaccinated travellers can now enter the country without first getting a COVID-19 test.

The eased rules came into effect Friday and are being celebrated by B.C.’s hard-hit tourism and travel industries.

Travel agents say they've seen a surge in demand for flights since the change was announced two weeks ago.

That was apparent at YVR Friday morning with long lines inside the terminal for the first time in more than two years.

“It's a lot busier than I thought it would be, but it's just so nice to see everyone excited to travel again. It doesn't seem that anyone's frustrated with the lineups or anything right now,” said Jane Ployarg from Maple Ridge before she boarded her flight.

There were a lot of smiles and excitement as British Columbians jetted off to warmer destinations.

“We’re going to Palm Springs, but we had to come here very early in the morning. So I'm very tired and very excited,” said sisters Emma and Kate from Vancouver.

YVR says with restrictions dropping over the past few months, in combination with spring break, it’s been its busiest period since March 2020.

“We’re seeing, on average around 40,000 passengers a day compare that to last year, when we saw just over 6,000 passengers a day. We’re hoping the trend of increasing passenger numbers continues going up,” said Vancouver Airport Authority in a statement by email.

Fully vaccinated travellers don’t need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by air, land or water anymore.

However, passengers may still be subjected to mandatory, random PCR testing at the airport. That’s to monitor for new, emerging COVID-19 variants, though they will not be required to isolate while awaiting their results.

Proof of vaccination will still be required through the ArriveCAN app 72 hours before boarding a cruise ship or plane.

The majority of passengers told CTV News they understood the new rules and felt the trip planning process was fairly easy.

“We're going to Sedona, Arizona, to golf. It's our first golf trip,” said Anne Wilson from Bowen Island.

“We took up golf during the pandemic and so we got very lucky with our local golf course and now we're trying it out. First trip to the United States in a couple years, three years,” added her husband, Chris.

Cruise passengers will still be required to take an antigen test in order to board, no more than one day before they depart, but will no longer need to be tested before getting off the ship.

Prior to travelling, the government recommends checking COVID-19 vaccination, testing and entry requirements at your destination because they may be different from Canada’s rules.

For example, all air passengers two years or older heading to the U.S. from a foreign country are still required to show a negative COVID-19 antigen test result taken no more than one day before departure, regardless of their vaccination status.

They may also provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

“We're just waiting for the U.S. to drop their requirements so that it makes it easier, but it's okay, at least Canada's done it,” said Tanya Truong from North Vancouver, who was on her way to Phoenix, Arizona.

Masks are still required inside airports and on planes.