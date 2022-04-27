YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community space

A local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.

YWCA Edmonton celebrated the opening of its new office and community space on 124 Street called Cushing House.

The opening is also a celebration of 115 years of service for YWCA in the Edmonton area.

Their office space offers counselling services, but Cushing House is open to community groups, grassroots organizations and different companies to work together.

"Post-COVID people want to gather again, they want to talk, they want to meet in person, so this space is just this great space where people can gather and work to make our city a better place," said Katherine O'Neill, YWCA Edmonton CEO.

Cushing House is named after the very first program YWCA Edmonton offered when it was started in 1907.

The very first Lieutenant Governor of Alberta George H.V. Bulyea was at the opening of the original Cushing House, and now 115 years later current Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Salma Lakhani was in attendance for the opening of the new space.

"That's history in the making, and we're so proud to have her here tonight to help us with this historic night," said O'Neill.