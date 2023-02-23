YWCA's 'Coldest Night of the Year' annual fundraising walk to be held on Saturday

The YWCA’s Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) eighth annual fundraising walk will be taking place on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

The walk will raise funds for YWCA Regina’s My Aunt’s Place, the only emergency homeless shelter for women and families in Regina, according to a news release from YWCA Regina.

The walk will start and end at St. Paul’s Cathedral at 1861 McIntyre Street. Check-in will be at 4 p.m., and participants can walk a two kilometre or five kilometre route with hot drinks and rest strops along the route.

In a Point-In-Time Count of Homelessness in 2021, on a single night, 488 people were homeless in Regina.

According to the release, 27 per cent of them were under 24-years-old, and 43 per cent were women.

Over 100 walkers and their donors raised over $30,000 in Regina as of Wednesday.

All adults who raise over $150, and all youths who raise $75, will also receive a CNOY toque.

The fundraiser takes place in 150 communities across Canada.

For more information, to sign up, or to make a donation, the Regina YWCA encourages residents to visit the Coldest Night of the Year’s website.