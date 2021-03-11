Jen Rondeau has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year as a Critical Care Paramedic, and appreciates the public’s support of health care workers. However, she’s careful not to let the praise go to her head.

“I’d worry I would get either complacent in my job and not keep up on things that are changing, or I might get arrogant” she explained to Eric Anderson, host of YXE Underground. “I could have a treatment plan go wrong if I let arrogance creep in.”

She splits her time between with Air Ambulance and the Road Ambulance headquarters with Medavie Health Services West in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge area. Her work takes her to all corners of the province and she relishes those moments where she can work with a team to provide critical care.

Last month, Rondeau was a part of a team that transported a patient from the ICU in Saskatoon to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton. It took 14 hours but the patient arrived safely in Edmonton.

“It’s rewarding, but you have to stay humble in that you’re a very small part of a massive team of people. It’s so great to see our health care system is able to get this very sick man to Edmonton for what he needs for something that can’t be done in Saskatoon.”