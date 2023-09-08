YYC art pieces now flying at Calgary's Hangar Flight Museum

A half-dozen tin airplanes that once delighted passengers at the Calgary International Airport have settled into their new home at the Hangar Flight Museum.

Officials with the facility say the group of art pieces have been put on display in the mezzanine level of the building for visitors to enjoy.

In April, a decision was made to move Calgary artist Jeff de Boer's massive tin toy display out of the airport, where it had inspired future pilots and flight attendants for 20 years.

That's where the Hangar Flight Museum stepped in, signalling their desire to have the display installed at the northeast Calgary museum.

While having a few pieces of the whimsical installation on display is nice, officials say the carousel base will remain in storage until the museum's expansion is finished.

"We know that the community is ready for us to expand because we are continually approached with new artifact donations, causing us to be out of display space, and our attendance continues to expand with 2023 being a new record year – even though it's only September!" a statement from the Hangar Flight museum read.

Officials thanked De Boer for his countless hours of work to create the pieces, as well as Crystal Services Ltd. and Hopkinson Aircraft Sales, which both assisted in caring for the airplanes and storage.

More details about the Hangar Flight Museum can be found online.