YYC Cycle says vaccinations to be required for customers

Another Calgary business announced a vaccination requirement Tuesday.

YYC Cycle announced anyone who wants to ride a spin bike in their establishment will have to be fully vaccinated as of Sept. 15.

The company's co-founder said it was a difficult decision, but with COVID-19 case counts rising, attendance has been slumping.

Spin involves high intensity cardio workouts in, generally, smaller rooms, and the owners felt compelled to act.

The shop's owner said the pandemic has already forced them to close for 10 months, so a vaccination mandate felt necessary and they also believe most of their clients agree with the implementation of the policy.

"It has been overwhelmingly positive," said co-founder Grady Topak. "We recognize there are a number of very good customers of ours that will be disappointed today and we hate to do that.

"We apologize, but this is just the best path forward we've made as a business."

"Consumer confidence is super key right now for many small businesses," added Topak. "Something like this, we believe, provides the majority of our customer base with the highest level of confidence to attend our business."

YYC Cycle is working on a system for customers to show their proof of vaccination at their five locations across the province.