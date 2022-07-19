YYC Music Awards announces nominees for in-person awards gala

The YYC Music Awards has announced the nominees for the seventh installment of Calgary's music awards gala.

The organization, which showcases and honors the "incredible musical talent" produced in the Calgary area, will be handing out 25 awards in categories ranging from Alternative Recording of the Year to World/Cultural Recording of the Year.

The gala will be held at the Grey Eagle Casino and Event Centre on Sept. 18.

Stephanie Huchinson, YYC Music Awards president and program director, says the entries from artists was unprecedented.

"We set a record for the number of submissions in a single year, throughout our seven-year history."

Huchinson is glad the award show will be a live event again following pandemic-related disruptions.

"It has been a difficult two years for our music community and industry, and we are so looking forward to gathering together again to celebrate our accomplishments and to support each other."

This year's YYCMA categories and nominees include:

ALTERNATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR – Presented by X92.9 Calgary’s Alternative

Cheyanne Summer - "Circles"

I Am The Mountain - "Overthinking Conversations"

JVNO The Bard - "GRIPTAPE"

Shuffalo - "City Quitters"

The Royal Foundry - "Listen To The Beat"

BLUES RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Gunn – “Hand in the Fire”

Luc Roach – “What I Need”

Marcus Trummer – “Running on My Own”

Rob Bischoff – “Bend Before I Break”

CHILDREN’S RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Colour Me Sad – “The Magic That is Me”

Elevate Kids Choir – “Energy”

Georgie Lyons – “Shine On”

Music with Mandy – “From My Head to My Toes”

Wandering with Wonder Ensemble – “Wandering with Wonder: The Soundtrack”

CLASSICAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Jared Nicklen - "Tales of a Snowstorm"

Jessica McMann - "Incandescent Tales"

Patrick Zelinski and Karl Edh - "Dystopia"

Patrick Zelinski - "February Sun"

Patrick Zelinski and Eric Heitmann - "Dark Before Dawn"

The Daniel Pelton Collective - "The Gold Coin Sessions"

COUNTRY RECORDING OF THE YEAR – Presented by WILD95.3 Calgary’s New Country

ANNIKA - "Encore"

Kyle McKearney - "Down-Home"

Megan Dawson - "Influence"

Scarlett Butler - "Love Me Like California"

Steve Pointmeier - "Sway"

EDM RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Bungalow - "The Fire EP"

King Aurorus - "Sunset Designs"

Nick K2 and Rubix - "Notorious"

Table Mannerz - "One"

Titus1 - "Bring Da Funk"

FOLK RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Nancy Laberge - "Forgiveness and Grace"

Natalie Inga – “War”

Paul Zacharias - "Which Part of Me Will Win?"

T Buckley - "Frame by Frame"

Two Late to the Party - "In The Sunrise"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Miesha and the Spanks

Nice Horse

Northern Quarter

Sargeant X Comrade

SYRYN

INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR

Amanda Burgener

Christopher Hewitt

Kodi Hutchinson

Kyle Tenove

Rob Cyrynowski

INSPIRATIONAL/HOLIDAY RECORDING OF THE YEAR

David Klob - "Simply Christmas"

FAC Music - "Oh What a Day"

Kearstin Pfeifer - "Yahweh (Hear Your Name)"

Kristen Scott - "It's Christmastime"

Matt Blais - "Christmas Without You"

JAZZ RECORDING OF THE YEAR – Presented by JazzYYC

Al Muirhead Quintet - "Live from Frankie's and the Yardbird"

Augustine Yates - "An Open Window"

Canadian All Star JazzPops Orchestra - "Then Is Now/Rhapsody In Blue"

Esteban Herrera Quintet - "The Prophet"

Pat Belliveau - "Secret Smiles"

METAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR – Presented by Loud As Hell Metal Fest

Every Hour Kills - "Vacua"

Illyrian - "Aegis"

Osyron - "Kingsbane Deluxe Edition"

SYRYN - "Madness Becomes Me"

Tomhet - "Blissful Escapism"

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Angie C - "Worlds Away (feat. Jane)", Director - LK Visuals

King Dylan - "So Awesome", Director - King Dylan

Nice Horse - "High School", Director - Brandi Sidoryk & Krista Wodelet

Sinzere - "Shake the Building", Director - Emil Agopian

Terez - "Kitty", Director - Noah Fallis

PEOPLE’S CHOICE – Presented by Mortgage Connection

Aaron Pollock - "The Truth Is"

Alice Awake - "Rabbit Hole"

All Above Me - "Wrecking Ball"

Coolmowee - "Life of a Robot"

Ron A. McNeill - "Hey Bob Dylan"

POP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Fin McDowell - "Losing Game"

Jake Klimove, Craig Carswell, King Dylan & Ross Baynham - "Better Than Before"

Jenny Harluk - "Just Like That"

Lisette Xavier - "Worst Case – (ft. Sinzere)"

Terez - "Sad Girl Summer"

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

bRavenous - "Flaunting Imperfections"

Kam Prada - "HAHAHA"

KThe Chosen - "(+) Vice"

Sinzere - "Blackout"

Tarik Robinson - "Rotations"

Zach Taylor - "Time + The Place"

R&B SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Jared Daniel - "Don't Worry About Me"

Miss Benzo - "Twin Flame"

Sargeant X Comrade - "The Elephant In The Room"

Souls in Rhythm - "Emergency"

ZENON - "What It Was"

RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR

Audio House Recording Studio

MCC Recording Studio

RedBlack Recording

Reluctant Cowboy Records

Wheelhouse Sound

ROCK RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Dorians Mirror - "Artificial Harmony"

Long Time No Time - "Tough Times"

Lynx - "Long Live Rock n' Roll"

Miesha and the Spanks - "Singles EP"

The Static Shift - "Feeling Fine"

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

86love - "Freaks"

ANNIKA - "Encore"

Clea Anais - "Stars Still Dying (Single Edit)"

Kelly Besd - "Our Love"

Mickey Valenz - "AT THE SPEED OF FORCE [MICKEY VALENZ REMIX]"

Steve Pointmeier - "Sway"

The Royal Foundry - "Listen To The Beat"

SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Angie C

ANNIKA

Brandon Lorenzo

King Dylan

ZENON

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Pollock - "The Truth Is"

Crystal McGrath - "Day 2 Night"

Kyle McKearney - "Just Like That"

T Buckley - "Stardust"

ZENON - "What It Was"

THE PROPHETS OF MUSIC EMERGING ARTIST AWARD – Presented by The Prophets of Music Society

Kate Reid

Fin McDowell

Sadie-Lee Richards

King Fabbs

Frank Mona

VENUE/PRESENTER OF THE YEAR

Arts Commons

Blind Beggar Smokehouse

Dickens Pub

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

The Prairie Emporium

WORLD/CULTURAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Chefbeatz - "Find Move Love"

Curt Young - "This Is My Story"

Gabriel Angel - "Candela"

Gisela Romero - "ROMERO & HERRERA VOL.1"

Luis Tovar – "Como Te Hago Entender"

