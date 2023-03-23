Z99 radiothon raises over $560K for neonatal intensive care unit
The Z99 radiothon raised $560,576 for the neonatal intensive care unit at the Regina General Hospital.
The long running tradition returned to the Cornwall Centre from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, with hosts Cassity and Wheels.
“We are very fortunate to have Z99, the Foundation and a community that is committed to making the best technology available to our medical teams for babies across southern Saskatchewan, when their lives depend on critical care,” Charlene Huber Flahr, manager of the NICU, said in a media release.
“500 babies every year go through the NICU. Everyone knows someone who has a kid that’s gone through there. To be a part of that and help meet the need is really humbling actually. The most innocent of lives, the most helpless, they can’t do anything so we’ve got to step up and help them,” Cassity and Wheels said.
Throughout the day, the two hosts were joined by guests who shared stories about their experiences in the NICU.
This year marks 36 years for the fundraiser, which has raised over $11.3 million since starting.
