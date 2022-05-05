Zac Brown Band, Brett Kissel coming to Calgary for Cowboys Music Festival
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Cowboys Music Festival is returning this July and two of the big-name bands set to perform have been announced.
The 11-day music festival takes place from July 7 to 17, coinciding with the Calgary Stampede, at the Cowboys Calgary music festival tent.
Though the entire lineup hasn't been announced, the performer who will take to the stage on the festival's first night is Brett Kissel on July 7.
Kissel, known for songs like "Airwaves" and "Drink About Me," just released a new single called "Ain't The Same" featuring 98 Degrees.
Five days later, on July 12, "Homegrown" singers Zac Brown Band will perform.
For more information on the festival you can visit the Cowboys Music Festival website.
The 2022 Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 to 17.
