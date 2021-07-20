Zachary Quinto to beam into Calgary Expo this fall

Best known for his portrayal of Spock in the current run of Star Trek films, Zachary Quinto will beam into Calgary Expo: Limited Edition in September.

"Audiences were first introduced to Quinto in Heroes for NBC. He won an Emmy Award for AMC’s American Horror Story: Asylum and is known for film roles in Hotel Artemis, Snowden, Hitman: Agent 47 and more," read a release.

"He’s also known for his work on stage for the Broadway productions of Angels in America, The Glass Menagerie, and The Boys in The Band (which was also adapted for film for Netflix)."

Several Expo guests have already been revealed, including:

Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy);

Matt Ryan (Constantine);

Voice actors from Overwatch (Chloe Hollings, Paul Nakauchi), and;

Roger Bumpass, known for his voice work as “Squidward”, Spongebob Squarepants."

Christopher Eccelston (Doctor Who, The Leftovers, Gone in 60 Seconds);

John Barrowman (Doctor Who, Torchwood, the Arrowverse);

James Marsters (“Spike”, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), and;

Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, Encino Man, George of the Jungle).

Calgary Expo: Limited Edition is set for Sept. 10-12 at Stampede Park and will include shopping, artist alley, cosplay, a red carpet, and more, but with enhanced safety measures.

A total of 25,000 tickets are available.