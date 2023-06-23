Zara set to open at Winnipeg mall

One of the biggest international fashion companies is set to open up shop in Winnipeg.

CF Polo Park said Zara will open its first location in our city at the St. James-area mall.

“I can confirm Zara will be opening at CF Polo Park and we look forward to sharing more details soon,” CF Polo Park general manager Peter Haven said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.

Job postings have also popped up for the new Winnipeg location, seeking to fill positions ranging from cashiers to sales assistants.

Spanish-founded Zara is owned by fashion distribution powerhouse Inditex. The retailer has nearly 3,000 stores worldwide, including children’s and home stores.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Zara for comment, but has not yet heard back.