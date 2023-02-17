Zebra mussel DNA detected in Clear Lake
Staff at Riding Mountain National Park are on high alert over the possibility of a tiny invasive species in Clear Lake.
On Thursday, Parks Canada announced that Riding Mountain staff will be increasing monitoring and testing for zebra mussels in Clear Lake after a positive test result for environmental DNA of zebra mussels came back on Jan. 23.
Parks Canada noted that zebra mussels haven’t been found at Riding Mountain National Park, and that three subsequent test results have come back negative.
The government agency explained there could be a number of reasons behind the detection of environmental DNA, including the possibility of DNA being brought to Clear Lake through a boat or water toy, but without the transfer of any mussels.
Environmental DNA doesn’t pose any risk to the lake or the ecosystem, but since it can be a warning sign, Parks Canada is taking precautions.
In the coming weeks, visitors at Riding Mountain National Park may see staff conducting scientific monitoring on Clear Lake’s ice. There will also be a temporary lab on the shore at Boat Cove, and divers may be in the water as part of the monitoring. Visitors are asked to avoid the research activities and dive sites.
