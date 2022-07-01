Zeiner Park Beach water quality alert advises no swimming or wading

Alberta Health Services issued a water quality advisory for Zeiner Park Beach on the west shore of Pigeon Lake.

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria near the beach prompted the advisory, AHS said in a statement Friday.

"At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at Zeiner Park Beach," the provincial health authority said. "As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections with water contact."

Officials advised against swimming or wading in the water at the beach and reminded visitors to never drink or cook with untreated water from any lake or reservoir.

"Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea," AHS said.

Public health officers continue to monitor the water quality at Zeiner Park Beach.

A similar water quality alert was also issued for the beach last summer.