Zelensky 'desperate' plea to U.S. Congress: Send more planes

image.jpg
Fighting for his country's survival, Ukraine's leader made a 'desperate' plea Saturday to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military. President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the private video call with U.S. lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive.
